StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

