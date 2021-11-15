STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also commented on STOR. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

