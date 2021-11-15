StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the October 14th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

StrikeForce Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 5,075,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,336,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Get StrikeForce Technologies alerts:

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.