StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the October 14th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
StrikeForce Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 5,075,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,336,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
About StrikeForce Technologies
