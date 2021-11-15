Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

