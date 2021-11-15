Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$28.46 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

