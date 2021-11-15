Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$28.46 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $41.55.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.