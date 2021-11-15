SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

