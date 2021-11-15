SVB Leerink Weighs in on Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.95). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

