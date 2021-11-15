SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SWYFT has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $7,407.22 and approximately $5,266.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SWYFT

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

