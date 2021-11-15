Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 5,000 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.55. 400,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,486. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $264.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

