Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $347.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.71. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $348.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

