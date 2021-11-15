Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 53,339 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 53,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $735,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,789. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

