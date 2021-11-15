Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 611.8% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALN remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Talon International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

