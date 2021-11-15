Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.87

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 2471932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.5328961 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

