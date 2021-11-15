Tapmydata Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $3,066.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00341173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008912 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005868 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.