Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.22 on Monday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

