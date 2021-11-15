Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

