Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.51

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

