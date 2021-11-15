TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$26.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

UNIEF stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

