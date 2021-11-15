TD Securities Boosts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.72.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

TSE WELL opened at C$6.69 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$6.40 and a one year high of C$9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.82.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.