TD Securities Raises New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 1,052,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,895. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

