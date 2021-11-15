TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Up 3,660.0% in October

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 3,660.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TMVWY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.62. 113,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

