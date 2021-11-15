TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $13.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

