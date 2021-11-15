Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLPFY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $229.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

