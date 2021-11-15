Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several other research firms have also commented on TPST. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $11.46 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

