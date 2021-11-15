Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.57. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

