The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $166.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.