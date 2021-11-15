The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. 24,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,070. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.