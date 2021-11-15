The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Sells $207,577.92 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

