The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Sells $207,577.92 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.