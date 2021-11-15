The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

