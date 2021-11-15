The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.40

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.32, with a volume of 970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,707,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

