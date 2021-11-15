The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%.

Shares of OLB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.79. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.