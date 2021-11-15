The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,815 shares of company stock worth $54,834,650. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.56 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

