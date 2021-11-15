The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $11.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $46.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.82 billion to $47.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.87 billion to $53.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.01. 92,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,193. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

