The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,772.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,865 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $8,702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trade Desk by 2,137.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 281,359 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 182,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 164,250 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

