The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 191,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,318. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

