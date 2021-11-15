Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Buys 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GHC stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $593.42. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.69. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $444.94 and a one year high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

