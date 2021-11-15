Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,451 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 802,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

