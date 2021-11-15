Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.65 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

