Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $164.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

