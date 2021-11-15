Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Welltower were worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.55 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

