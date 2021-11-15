Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.38 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $180.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

