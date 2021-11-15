Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 258.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $236.05 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $238.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $8,041,935. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

