Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 37,386 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,386 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

NWE stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

