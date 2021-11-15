Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,003 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $77.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $82.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.