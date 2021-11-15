Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,846 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

