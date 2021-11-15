Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Buys 57 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £137.94 ($180.22).
Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £139.20 ($181.87).
LON MAB traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 238.20 ($3.11). 154,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,336. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
