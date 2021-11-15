Titan Coin Trading 33% Higher This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $2,298.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005295 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008458 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

