Titanium Transportation Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of TTR opened at C$3.37 on Monday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.23. The company has a market cap of C$147.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

