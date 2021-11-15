Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $221.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $224.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

