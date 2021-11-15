Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.32

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $733.93 million, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

